Waihī Beach stormwater information session

The pensioner flats on Beach Rd, Waihī Beach after the May flood. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

A community information session is being held to answer questions about Waihī Beach’s stormwater system and on Western Bay of Plenty District Council plans to protect Two Mile Creek from further erosion.

In the aftermath of the recent floods, the council is inviting people to talk about stormwater in Waihī Beach.

Council deputy CEO and general manager infrastructure group Gary Allis says it’s natural for everyone to have questions following the flash flooding on May 29.

“One hour of intense rainfall has caused substantial damage, left our community in shock and given us all an enormous mess to clean up.

Flood-damaged Beach Rd, Waihi Beach on May 30. Photo / Alex Cairns

“This event will take a lot of time to recover from, but now that the immediate danger has passed, we’d like to use this opportunity to address people’s concerns and talk about the causes of flooding and the effects it has on your community.”

The stormwater information session will be a chance to learn why the May 29 flooding did so much damage, ask the council about the stormwater system in Waihī Beach, what has happened historically and what is planned in the future and to find out more about an upcoming stormwater project to protect Two Mile Creek from erosion.

The Katikati-Waihī Beach Community Forum scheduled for June 14 at the Bowentown Boating and Sport Fishing Club has been cancelled, to prepare for the information session.

The details

What: Stormwater information session

Where: Waihī Beach Community Centre

When: June 19 from 3-6pm