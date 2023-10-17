An alleged ram raid was followed by a police pursuit in the early hours of this morning. Photo / NZME

Four people were arrested following a ram raid in Waihī Beach this morning.

A police spokesman said a vehicle was used to gain entry to a store on Wilson Rd about 3.40am.

Police sighted a vehicle of interest on State Highway 26 at Tirohia around 4.30am, activated lights and sirens but the driver continued.

Police followed the vehicle through Te Aroha on to Te Aroha-Gordon Rd, where the police car was rammed, before continuing to Alexandra Rd.

There were no injuries, and the police car received minor damage, the spokesman said.

The vehicle continued through Wardville, Matamata, before stopping at Waharoa, where the alleged offenders left the vehicle on foot around 5.10am.

Police with the assistance of the police dog unit tracked four people to residential addresses on Ward St where they were arrested about 5.30am.

Charges are being considered for two youths, a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, police said.

A scene examination will be conducted at the store and of the vehicle.