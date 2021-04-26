Waihi Beach library to temporarily close for makeover

Waihi Beach Library and Service Centre will be closed next week for a lick of paint. Photo / File

Waihi Beach Library and Service Centre will shut its doors for four days next week to receive a fresh coat of paint.



The library and service centre, located in the Waihi Beach Community Centre, will be closed to the public from Thursday, May 6 to Monday, May 10.



Western Bay of Plenty District Council customer service and governance manager, Barbara Whitton said the council had being working closely with the community centre, who the council leased the space from, to find a suitable time to give the area a fresh coat of paint.

"The library area is looking dated and a bit tired and so there is a significant amount of wall remediation and painting required.



"We were mindful not to do these works during the busy school holiday period and once completed the team look forward to welcoming everyone back to the refreshed space," she said.

During the closure the public could still access all Council's library and council services by visiting the other library and service centres in Katikati or Omokoroa, phoning 0800 928 723 or online and www.westernbay.govt.nz.

The library will re-open at 10am Monday, May 10.

The council apologised for any inconvenience during the closure.