Waihi Beach Library and Service Centre. Photo / Google

The Waihī Beach Library and Service Centre will close tomorrow due to a planned power outage.

The library and service centre, which is usually open from 10am to 2pm, will remain closed for the day and re-open as usual on Friday from 10am to 5pm.

Online services such as e-books will not be affected, and books and resources can still be returned through the after-hours facility. Public wifi will not be operating during this time.

The next closest library and service centre facility is The Centre – Pātuki Manawa, 21 Main Road, Katikati open from 9am to 5pm.

For more information on libraries and council service centres in the Western Bay of Plenty, please visit libraries.westernbay.govt.nz