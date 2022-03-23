The Waihī Beach Library and Service Centre will close tomorrow due to a planned power outage.
The library and service centre, which is usually open from 10am to 2pm, will remain closed for the day and re-open as usual on Friday from 10am to 5pm.
Online services such as e-books will not be affected, and books and resources can still be returned through the after-hours facility. Public wifi will not be operating during this time.
The next closest library and service centre facility is The Centre – Pātuki Manawa, 21 Main Road, Katikati open from 9am to 5pm.
For more information on libraries and council service centres in the Western Bay of Plenty, please visit libraries.westernbay.govt.nz