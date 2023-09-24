The launch of the Community Beach Clean Pod system is this weekend. Waihī Beach School helpers are Layton Smith, Hili Bickerstaff and Sonny Fitzgibbon. Photo / Pippa Coombes

Sustainable Waihī Beach is launching a Community Beach Clean Pod system.

The pods will sit on five Waihī Beach beach access points including the North End and Anzac Bay.

Sustainable Waihī Beach saw a need to inspire Waihī Beach residents and visitors to be aware of and care for beaches — especially after the February beach clean after Cyclone Hale saw millions of microplastics including nurdles washed ashore to Anzac Bay. During Sea Week about 112kg of litter was collected.

“During the clean, the team listened to the community – they wanted a way to clear up the beach while walking their dogs, taking the family to the beach or just wishing to help keep the beaches here pristine,’’ Sustainable Waihī Beach co-founder Pip Coombes says.

“Within the pods are the beach buckets that allow people to visit the beach and undertake an independent litter clean of the beach. All they need to do is empty the litter into the adjacent rubbish bin and pop the bucket back into the pod.’’

Pippa says similar projects abroad have given people the tools they need to clean up the planet.

“In the United Kingdom, some areas have shown a 60 per cent drop in litter in their community.’’

Waihī Beach School has a team of Kaitiaki Beach Clean Ambassadors who will be taking care of the pods and encouraging their use.

Student leader Layton Smith says they hope to get the whole community involved using the pods.

“We want to encourage people also to take their litter home rather than dumping it on the beach. This project is so important to protect our wildlife and encourage our community to clear up after themselves.”

The launch and karakai will be recorded for a short film promoting Kiwis and visitors to help keep beaches clean.

There will also be a “sustainable sandcastle competition”, sand rake art lessons, sand art being drawn, a beach clean competition and free sausages and pizza for those who join in. There is a movie screening in the pop-up cinema at the surf club.

Sustainable Waihī Beach was launched in September last year with ambassador Helen Clark. The team has put in place community facilities that assist in making Waihī Beach the most sustainable seaside town in New Zealand, including 10 water refill fountains.





The Details

What: Launch of the Community Beach Clean Pods

Where: Waihī Beach Surf Club in front

When: October 1 at 10.30am