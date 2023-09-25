The new market will be donating all profits to local organisations.

There’s a new kid on the market block in Waihī Beach.

The Waihī Beach Farmers Market (WBFM) starts next month at the Waihī Beach School grounds.

The new market is community-focused and profits will be donated back to the community.

In conjunction with the school, the market will also host a “kids market” once a month where children can create and experience the realities of running their own enterprise.

WBFM market Bert van Heuckelum says the volunteers formed the market in response to demand for more locally sourced produce.

“We had heard from producers that the closest dedicated Saturday Farmers Market in the area is Tauranga Farmers Market.

“For some, that is too far to travel and there are many local producers from the surrounding areas including, Waihī, Waihī Beach, Waikino, Paeroa, Athenree, Katikati, Whangamatā and even Ngātea and surrounds that are looking for a place to trade locally grown produce and primary produce.”

The best day for all was Saturday so that locals and visitors can shop and enjoy produce during the weekend.

The WBFM aims to provide music and a place to sit and relax with good coffee, breakfast options and easy parking. Kids’ entertainment is covered and dogs and pets can come on a short leash.

The WBFM committee are experienced farmers market business owners, Bert says.

“Our sole focus is finding locally-sourced primary produce, vegetables, plants, meat, dairy, bread, baked goods and seasonal goods such as strawberries, blueberries and more. Though the focus is on produce, there is some room for locally-made crafts, entertainment and treats for kids.”

There is access and parking via the Waihī Beach Community Centre.

For more, email info@waihibeachfarmersmarket.co.nz.

The details

What: Waihī Beach Farmers Market

Where: Waihī Beach School, 100 Beach Rd

When: From October 7, and every Saturday from 8am-12pm in all weather

LOCAL MARKETS

Waihī Beach Farmers Market: Locally-sourced primary produce, vegetables, plants, meat, dairy, bread, baked goods and seasonal goods. Some crafts, entertainment and treats. Waihī Beach School from October 7 and every Saturday from 8am-12pm.

Ōmokoroa Market: Local monthly market with hot food, coffee, arts, crafts, produce, plants and more. Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall. Last Saturday of each month, 9am-12pm.

Eileen’s Market: Jewellery, metal art, baking, toys, books, crafts, soaps, plants, food and more. Katikati War Memorial Hall, fourth Saturday of the month. 8am-12pm.

Katikati Spring Fling Car Boot Sale: A fundraiser for Abbeyfield WBOP. At A&P Showgrounds, Katikati on October 7 from 8-11am.

Katikati Lions Garage Sale: Containers behind Caltex, Main Rd. Indoor and outdoor furniture, tools, books and more. Fourth Saturday of the month, 9am-12pm.

Katikati Plant and Produce Market: Specialising in local fresh produce every Friday, 3.30-5.30pm at Katikati A&P Showgrounds.

■ List markets via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz