Flood-damaged council flats on Beach Rd, Waihī Beach, in May.

OPINION

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has decided to demolish seven pensioner flats at Waihī Beach because they are in an H3 flood hazard risk area (Katikati Advertiser, November 30).

The H3 hazard means it is unsafe for elderly, children and vehicles. But if it is unsafe for vehicles why are they proposing to have car parking in the area previously occupied by the flats?

Council is going to demolish the flats because they say that is what Tonkin and Taylor have recommended in a report dated August 15. Reports that make recommendations as important as this one are usually appended to meeting agendas. Not this one. This report does not appear to have been provided to councillors, so how can they have made an informed decision? The only information they were provided was supplied by staff who once again exaggerated the severity of the May 29 storm in their presentation to councillors.

We asked council for a copy of the Tonkin and Taylor report on November 19. We are still waiting. Why is this very important report being kept secret? We suspect it concludes that the flats would be a lot safer if council fixed the storm-water infrastructure.

Keith Hay

Chairman, Katikati-Waihī Beach Residents and Ratepayers Association

Editor’s note: Western Bay of Plenty District Council was approached for reply but did not receive one by Katikati Advertiser’s deadline.





WRITE TO US

● We welcome letters from readers. Please note the following: Preference is given to local issues. Letters should not exceed 200 words. No noms-de-plume. Letters will be published with names and suburb/city. Please include contact details (not for publication). Rejected letters are not acknowledged. Letters may be edited, abridged or rejected at the editor’s discretion. Proof may be asked of accusations or statistics. Letters accepted via email only to news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz



