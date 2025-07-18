Waihi Beach: Fire crews rescue driver from car
One person was rescued after a car collided with a building on Waihī Rd. Photo / NZME
One person was rescued after a car after it hit a building on Waihī Rd at 1.30pm this afternoon.
“The person was safely extricated from the vehicle,” a spokesperson from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.
Brigades from Waihī and Mayor View (Waihī Beach) attended, with three fire engines at
the scene.
“We have since left, and the person is now in the care of St John.”
An ambulance and one rapid response unit attended, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.