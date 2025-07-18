Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waihi Beach: Fire crews rescue driver from car

SunLive
Quick Read

One person was rescued after a car collided with a building on Waihī Rd. Photo / NZME

One person was rescued after a car collided with a building on Waihī Rd. Photo / NZME

One person was rescued after a car after it hit a building on Waihī Rd at 1.30pm this afternoon.

“The person was safely extricated from the vehicle,” a spokesperson from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Brigades from Waihī and Mayor View (Waihī Beach) attended, with three fire engines at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save