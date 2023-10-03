Waihī Beach Community Board election a two-person race

A message in sand at Waihi Beach.

Two people have put their hat in the ring to fill the vacant Waihī Beach Community Board seat.

Don Ryan and Wayne Stevenson will vie for the community’s vote following the resignation of Alan Kurtovich.

Whoever is elected will join current Community Board members, Dani Simpson, Heather Marie Guptill and Ross Goudie.

Voting will be done via postal ballot, with voting papers being sent to Waihī Beach residents on October 27. To vote, residents in the Waihī Beach Community Board area will need to complete their postal ballots and send them back using the return envelope.

Voting closes at noon on November 18, so votes will need to be received before this.

A Western Bay of Plenty District Council spokesperson said community board members play an important role, representing a “diverse and unique community”.

“Being a community board member is an incredible privilege and demonstrates the commitment that members have to the district.

“For Waihī Beach to have a strong voice around the Council table and on local matters, it is important that eligible voters get out and vote for their desired candidate.”

Votes will be counted soon after voting closes and the winner declared on Saturday, November 18 2023. They will then be sworn into the role at the next Council meeting.

For more information visit the council’s Waihī Beach by-election webpage.