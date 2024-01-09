Waihī Beach’s annual scavenger hunt takes place at the end of January.

Amateur sleuths can test their skills with the Waihī Beach Scavenger Hunt on Auckland Anniversary weekend.

“This free community event is not just about the thrill of the hunt, it’s an invitation for families and teams to uncover the lesser-known treasures that dot the stunning landscape of Waihī Beach,” says Waihī Beach events and promotions events co-ordinator Matt Nicholson.

Teams navigate through 12 clues and challenges across Waihī Beach. They must creatively display their solutions on Instagram through captivating photos. Those who successfully solve all 12 clues have a chance at the ‘’dig-off’ finale. There are cash prizes of $750, $500, or $250.

The free event is for teams of up to five people aged 16 and over. There can be an unlimited number of support crew under 16.

INFO: Registrations www.waihibeach.co.nz/events.

The details

What: Waihī Beach Scavenger Hunt

Where: Across Waihī Beach

When: January 27-28