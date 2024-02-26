Vietnam veteran from Katikati gives insight into hardship of military life

Vietnam war veteran John Barrett.

A Vietnam vet and a former creative director in advertising gave insights into their former careers at Katikati U3A’s last meeting.

John Barrett, a New Zealand Army veteran who served in Vietnam, was the main speaker of the meeting.

John gave a personal account of serving as a 21-year-old with the 161 Field Battery in the Vietnam War.

“Unlike other war theatres, Vietnam posed a different scenario. Soldiers had to counter guerilla warfare against an illusory enemy through jungles. Sound travels through the jungle, so it was imperative to be always on the alert when moving through the thickets of bamboo and elephant grasses. Hand signals were used to signal to other soldiers in the group.”

John said of the nature of camp living: “Home is where you dig it.”

“This was a slit trench with a cover surrounded by sandbag walls and floors of ammunition boxes. Keeping above water was a challenge in monsoon conditions. Daily rations were carried in a backpack and drinking water was delivered by helicopter. Water for washing depended on monsoon showers. Off-duty recreation was usually on an improvised volleyball court and played in underpants and boots.”

John’s role was serving as a ballistics surveyor (determining how the propellant from the breech of the gun was estimated to reach the target).

“This was influenced by weather patterns, temperature of the charge-back, the earth’s rotation, gun position and angle. In modern warfare, gun positions are determined by computers rather than manually.”

John commented on how wars fade in public consciousness, but soldiers’ memories do not.

“As a veteran, I was there – sometimes I still am.”

Al (Allan) Mathews also spoke at the event.

Al’s working life was spent as an creative director in advertising and a professional writer. Al is hoping to to gauge interest in forming a philosophy group within the local U3A.

"We are all philosophers, unknowingly," he says.

“What this means to society and what needs to change - the benefit of a philosophy discussion group is to explore issues and create space to hear diverse views and their rationale on a range of topics.”