Bayfair Shopping Centre. Photo / NZME

An eyewitness has described seeing a person lying inside a store window after being struck by a vehicle that crashed into a building at Bayfair Shopping Centre today.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after midday, a police spokeswoman said.

“A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and the vehicle has impacted a building. A bank is mentioned in the report,” she said.

A reporter at the scene said the front of the Westpac building had been smashed in and glass was on the footpath.

The area was cordoned off and a car was being towed.

A witness, who did not wish to be named, said she arrived on the scene shortly after it happened.

”When I arrived, the fire truck was just pulling up. There were already police cars on the scene and they were just cordoning off the area.

”I saw the black SUV was right up on the kerb and a person lying inside the store window.

“Staff from Westpac were kind of just holding this person waiting for [the] ambulance to arrive. It looks like they got pushed through the window.

“It’s what I understand - the car jumped the kerb and hit them through the window.”

A St John spokesman said one patient was in a serious condition.

St John was notified of the incident on Girven Rd at 12.05pm. Two ambulances and a clinical support manager responded and are still on scene, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no one was trapped after a car went into a building at the Bayfair shopping centre.

The spokesman said it was notified at 12.07pm. It sent three fire trucks to the scene and assisted St John.

More to come.