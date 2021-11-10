Vehicle crashes into house in Judea

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tekoah Pl. Photo / George Novak

An elderly man is being attended to by St John after an incident on Tekoah Pl in Judea this morning.

Fire and Emergency senior station officer Neil Brown said the man drove into the side of a house. No one inside the property was injured.

Brown was not sure how the man drove into the house. The house cannot be seen from the road.

A neighbour on Tekoah Pl had no clue what had happened, saying he just saw a fire engine and police cars arrive.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on Tekoah Pl about 9.50am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two appliances went to the scene.

"A car has gone into the side of a house. No one was is trapped. There is damage to the house," he said.

There was no information available on injuries at this stage.

More to come.