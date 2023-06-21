Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick scores a try against the Crusaders on April 29, 2023. Photo / photosport.nz

The Chiefs Rugby Club has announced that the DHL Super Rugby Pacific Final has sold out for the clash between the table-topping Gallagher Chiefs and defending champions the Crusaders.

The premier rugby event will be hosted at FMG Stadium Waikato this Saturday, June 24 and has attracted rugby fanatics from across the country vying to see the result of this epic showdown.

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis said: “Watching the ticket sales climb so quickly has sent a buzz throughout the Chiefs region and we are excited to be hosting another sold-out game at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“These are unprecedented ticket sales which shows that rugby still holds a very special place for fans in Chiefs country, and the final is the hottest ticket in town.

“The team have used the 2013 theme as a basis for this season, and we are delighted to have kept finals ticket pricing the same as in 2013 too.”

Graafhuis added: ”The Gallagher Chiefs have had an outstanding run throughout the season, with 17 players recently recognised for their form with higher honours, being named in the All Blacks and All Blacks XV squads earlier this week.

”The atmosphere is electric with the stadium full of Gallagher Chiefs fans, and we have made sure to look after our own to replicate that for this game.

”Priority purchasing went to our sponsors, season members, key stakeholders and their whānau for this game as they have given so much to the Chiefs Rugby Club throughout the season. We wanted to make sure that they are acknowledged for their support by giving them the opportunity to secure their tickets early to see their Gallagher Chiefs play in the game that they have worked all season to get to.

”The Chiefs Rugby Club appreciate all the fans for their support but urges those that missed out to be cautious of third-party sellers that will likely arise in the wake of the sell-out. We want to thank everyone for their support throughout the season and hope we can give our supporters the dream result this weekend.”

The Super Rugby Pacific Final kicks off at 7.05pm this Saturday. Fans who missed out on tickets will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sport.