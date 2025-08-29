About 900 homes are without power in the Pyes Pa area this afternoon. Image / Powerco

“It’s dinner by candlelight,” a Pyes Pa resident said, after an unplanned power cut happened again late on Friday afternoon.

More than 900 properties lost power in the Pyes Pa area of Tauranga at 5.22pm.

Powerco said a site investigation was under way and power was initially estimated to be back on around 9.30pm.

Earlier, a bird was likely to blame for a power cut that affected 903 properties in the Pyes Pa suburb at 2pm.

Lines company PowerCo spokeswoman Rochelle West said the power was reconnected to all properties by 2.41pm.