A research project aimed at incorporating mātauranga Māori into marine restoration has been given a $13 million funding boost.

The project is one of several University of Waikato ideas and research projects funded in the latest round of the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment's Endeavour Fund.

More than $26m was awarded to Waikato researchers and their teams in total from the fund.

The Pou Rāhui, pou tikanga, pou oranga: reigniting the mauri of Tīkapa Moana and Te Moananui-ā-Toi project, led by Professor Kura Paul-Burke, was given $13m.

According to Waikato University, the project will collaborate with iwi to investigate and share localised knowledge based on a mātauranga Māori approach, supporting a deeper understanding of rāhui and existing mātauranga in a contemporary context alongside modern scientific tools.

It also aims to develop capability within the iwi for assessing the need for and implementing and managing rāhui, creating a space for new iwi-led, mātauranga and science-based decision-making and management/restoration of coastal ecosystems.

Tauranga-based Paul-Burke will co-develop pragmatic restoration actions for identified marine taonga species within rāhui areas of five iwi (Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Hei and Ngāti Rehua Ngāti Wai).

Another project, led by Professor Chris Battershill, was given $8.8m.

Toka ākau toitu Kaitiakitanga - building a sustainable future for coastal reef ecosystems -will incorporate mātauranga Māori in work to improve the health of the coastal environment and contribute to reversing the decline of New Zealand's kelp ecosystems.

Other ideas that received funding included developing lightweight compliant mechanism robotic grippers for fruit harvesting, developing a platform for synthesising artificial versions of natural DNA and RNA, or XNAs, enhanced rock weathering for large-scale capture of carbon dioxide, and using scent detection dogs and drones to gather data on whitebait spawning areas for the benefit of environmental and fishery management planning.

University of Waikato deputy vice-chancellor of research Professor Bryony James said the funding was a testament to the quality of Waikato research.

"Recognition like this is a tangible acknowledgment of the impact and value of the work our academics and researchers do.

"I am incredibly proud of what this says about the University of Waikato and the contribution these projects will make to our people, our places and our future."