Firefighters, police and ambulance staff are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on the SH29 in Kaimai Range. Photo / NZME

Two vehicles have crashed on the Matamata side of the Kaimai Range, police say.

A spokesman said police were notified of the crash on State Highway 29 between Hanga Rd and Rapurapu Rd at around 4.20pm today.

He said no one was injured.

One lane was initially blocked but police said in a later statement the crash had been cleared and traffic was flowing freely.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said fire crews were alerted at 5.05pm by police and ambulance staff.

All patients were now out of their vehicles and one fire crew from Matamata station was still at the scene.

Neither police or Fire and Emergency could confirm how many vehicles were involved.

More to come.