State Highway 2 East is closed between Stanley Road and Fraser Road following a vehicle crash on Sunday morning. Image / Google Maps

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

State Highway 2 East is closed between Stanley Road and Fraser Road following a vehicle crash on Sunday morning. Image / Google Maps

Emergency services are responding to the scene of a vehicle crash on State Highway 2 north of Waimana Gorge.

“Motorists are advised to take alternative routes due to a blockage on State Highway 2 East, between Stanley Rd and Fraser Rd, following a serious crash this morning,” police said.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash about 11.30am.

“Indications are people have been seriously injured.”

Fire brigades from Tāneatua and Whakatāne stations were at the scene.