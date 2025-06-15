Two Tauranga house fires spark safety reminder

“The fire covered an area of approximately 15 by 10 metres. Thankfully, everyone was out of the house at the time,” Pennefather said.

A nearby resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, told SunLive that they were impressed with how quickly the fire trucks arrived at the scene.

“I heard a loud bang, and then sirens came very quickly after that. We could see flames licking out the windows.”

By 8pm, the fire was extinguished mainly, and crews remained on site until around 10.15pm to monitor and manage any remaining hot spots. Two fire investigators returned on Sunday morning to determine the cause.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said the fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived. Photo/Rosalie Liddle Crawford.

Second fire in Mount Maunganui

Just 24 minutes after the first call, Fire and Emergency NZ received another report of a house fire—this time on Farm Street in Mount Maunganui.

Pennefather said the fire appeared to have started in the ceiling due to an electrical issue caused by a blown lightbulb.

On Sunday morning, two Fire and Emergency NZ fire investigators attended the scene of Saturday night’s house fire in Matua. Photo/Rosalie Liddle Crawford.

Crews from Greerton, Pāpāmoa, and Mount Maunganui were dispatched, with the first arriving at 7.34pm. Due to the Matua fire, the Mount Maunganui station’s second truck, staffed by volunteer firefighters, responded.

“When we arrived, the house was filled with smoke, and there was a small fire in the ceiling,” Pennefather said.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished by 7.55pm. Firefighters remained on site until 9.26pm to monitor for hot spots. No injuries were reported.

Fire and Emergency NZ firefighters extinguished a house fire in Matua on June 14. Photo/Rosalie Liddle Crawford.

Winter fire safety warning

Pennefather used the incidents as a reminder for the public to remain vigilant during the winter months.

“Fire travels fast and can kill in under three minutes. People should check their smoke alarms regularly and have a clear escape plan. Never assume anything,” he said.

He highlighted that 55 per cent of fatal house fires over the past five years involved people over 60 living alone.

“Every one of these tragedies was preventable. We urge everyone to check on whānau, friends, and neighbours, especially the elderly. Make sure their homes are heated safely, smoke alarms are working, and that they know how to get out quickly in a fire.”

Fire and Emergency NZ also posted a video to its Facebook page on Saturday in the wake of a fatal house fire in the Wellington region, underscoring the importance of community awareness and the need to check on elderly people living alone.

Wellington Fire District assistant commander Ian Wright said one of the fire service’s priorities is to educate New Zealanders about how they can help prevent fires happening.

“But we can’t do this alone - it’s an all-of-community responsibility,” Wright said.

Wright said at 2.30am on Saturday, crews were called to a house fire “with persons reported”.

“Our crews responded within five minutes and unfortunately an elderly person was found deceased at the scene,” Wright said.

“This is a timely reminder that we should all be looking after our neighbours and our family. Fire safety is not just the business of Fire and Emergency New Zealand; it’s the business of everyone in the community.”

Wright said when we check in on whānau or neighbours this winter, take a moment to look around.

“Are clothes or furniture too close to the heater? Are there dangerous heaters in the home? Are exits clear of clutter? Are appliances safe? These small checks can save lives. This is on all of us. Let’s change the statistic,” Wright said.