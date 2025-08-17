Advertisement
Two injured in Te Puke crash, taken to Tauranga Hospital

SunLive
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash earlier today. Photo / NZME

Two people have been taken to Tauranga Hospital after a crash near Te Puke.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Mark Rd at 7.50am.

Police said moderate injuries had been reported.

“At this stage it looks like police are just assisting Fire and Emergency

