Two injured in Te Puke crash, taken to Tauranga Hospital
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash earlier today. Photo / NZME
Two people have been taken to Tauranga Hospital after a crash near Te Puke.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Mark Rd at 7.50am.
Police said moderate injuries had been reported.
“At this stage it looks like police are just assisting Fire and Emergency
New Zealand.”
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the crash with one ambulance.