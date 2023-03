Two cars have crashed in Ohauiti in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Three people have been injured after two cars crashed in Ohauiti.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Upper Ohauiti Rd, Ohauiti, about 3.20pm.

A police media spokesperson said initial reports suggested three people received minor injuries.

There are no reports of road blockages.