Emergency services are responding to a two-car crash in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesperson said the first report of a two-car crash on Pyes Pā Rd in Ōmanawa was received just before 5pm.

“Two people have received minor injuries.”

There were no reports of the roads being blocked.

Inquiries were ongoing.