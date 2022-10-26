Jenni Wilson from Katikati Twilight Concerts. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati Twilight Concerts' very first concert stage consisted of a trailer, kiwifruit pallets and covers.

Now the charity has their own beautiful outdoor stage at Haiku Reserve. That stage will be ''taking it to the limit'' on January 7 with the first concert in the 2023 series — the New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show.

The twilight concerts are returning this summer with tickets now on sale. Last year was the first time in their history the concerts were not held due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Eagles tribute show is first up, followed by country rock (The Brendon Ham Band and Marion Burns) on January 28 and cool jazz concert (Blue Light Trio and Caitriona Fallon and her band) on February 11.

The New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show. Photo / Supplied

The concerts date back to 1997 when a group of singers held a carols by candlelight garden concert in a private garden. It was a success and more events followed.

''For a time we had them in beautiful gardens in the Western Bay of Plenty and people used to love visiting the gardens as much as the concerts,'' publicity manager Jenni Wilson says.

That went on until 2010 when PSA hit. In response, the Haiku Reserve stage was built in 2015 ready for the 2016 season where they've held concerts ever since.

Jenni says when she first joined the group they were running five summer concerts, then four and then three. The format is now two concerts in January and one in February.

Upwards of 2000 people attend the concerts, Jenni says.

They aim to include various musical genres to cater for all. Supporting acts are usually local talent.

''We do it just to give something back to the community. It's all about providing entertainment and funds for the community.

''There's very little you can do as a family for $25 per adult ... at our concerts you can take your picnic basket and wine and enjoy a whole lot of quality entertainment. It's a great family event.''

Proceeds go back to the community which also includes tertiary scholarships, community arts donations and school prizegiving awards. Jenni would like to remind students that now is the time to apply for scholarships.

The Details:

● New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show with support act Katikatz Dixie Band on January 7

● The Brendon Ham Band and Marion Burns with supporting act Sophie Gibson on January 28

● Blue Light Trio and Caitriona Fallon and her band on February 11.

All concerts at Katikati's Haiku Reserve.

Tickets on sale at Katikati Information Centre, or phone Dianne on 549 3522 or email katikaticoncerts@gmail.com

Or pay cash at the gate.

Adults are $25, children under 15 are free with an adult, season pass is $60.

Gates open at 5pm for 6pm start.