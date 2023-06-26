Firefighters are at the scene of a large shelter belt fire which also set a tractor alight in Whakamarama.

Fire and Emergency communications shift manager Lauren Sika said initial 111 calls about the blaze involving a shelter belt and a tractor were received at 11.08am today and three fire crews from Ōmokoroa and Greerton stations responded.

Tractor and shelter belt fire on Esdaile Rd. Photo / Supplied

Sika said the shelter belt fire measuring 70m had been put out and two fire crews were still at the scene dampening down any hot spots.

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said the fire was on Esdaile Rd and that motorists were not being allowed to enter the road from State Highway 2.

A police communications spokeswoman said there was no record of police attending any fire-related incidents in Whakamarama today.







