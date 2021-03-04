Tsunami alert: Thames Whitianga most hazardous time expected 12.30pm

Surf Patrol on the Coromandel mobilised to ensure people stay out of the water. Photo / Alison Smith

The Waikato Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) Group has issued a warning for a marine and beach threat between Port Charles and Whiritoa on the Coromandel Peninsula, including the Firth of Thames.

It follows two separate large earthquakes in the Kermadec Islands region this morning.

There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore due to unusually strong currents and unpredictable water surges.

People in or near the sea between Port Charles and Whiritoa should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

People are being urged to not go to the coast to watch the unusual wave activity because there may be dangerous and unpredictable surges. They should also:

• keep up to date with the latest information via radio and TV

• listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions

• share this information with family, neighbours and friends.



Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges may continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until further notice.

The severity of currents and surges will vary within a particular coastal area and over the period this warning is in effect.

Coastal inundation is also possible based on advice from Waikato Regional Council's regional resilience experts, with the most hazardous time expected at high tide around 12.30pm today on the Coromandel east coast (Whitianga) and 1pm in the Firth of Thames (Thames).

The more susceptible areas are Port Charles, low-lying parts of Whitianga and the Firth of Thames, all of which may experience water levels similar to a king tide and some localised inundation (flooding).

- If you are told to evacuate do not stay at home. Stay 2 metres away from others if you can and if it is safe to do so.

As at noon today cafes were still open along Whitianga's waterfront with customers milling, however Mercury Bay Area School had evacuated and retailers in other parts of the town had closed, with some residents moving to higher ground.

On the Tairua Harbour, Tairua School evacuated at 11am and Tairua Surf Club mobilised to strongly advise people stay out of the water. There were surfers out on the waves during the civil defence warning which came through via mobile alert.

