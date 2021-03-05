Tsunami alert: Pooches evacuated half-shampooed and mid-haircut

Twenty-six pooches were evacuated - some of them half-shampooed or mid-haircut - by Paradise Pets in Whitianga when the pet grooming business got the tsunami alert yesterday morning.

"We piled into our vehicles, hitched on the grooming trailer and convoyed to the bike park where we set up camp, contacted all the mums and dads and then got the half-shampooed up dogs washed, dried and comfy again," says owner Andrea Towgood.

The business had five staff on as the daycare was in full swing for 20 dogs and another six in the midst of some pooch pampering, when an alert came through that nearby Mercury Bay Area School had evacuated.

Tsunami evacuee dogs thought it was an exciting field trip in Whitianga. Photo / Supplied

Six dogs were being groomed at the time and were in varying states - some covered in shampoo, others in the process of a blow-dry or haircut.

Andrea kicked the Paradise Pets emergency evacuation procedures into action immediately.

"There were dogs in the bath, dogs being blow-dried, and dogs with half haircuts done. We had to wipe shampoo off the eyes of some of them, but we just pulled the dogs into all of our vehicles and grabbed the cellphone and laptop and off we went.

"The dogs thought it was an exciting field trip and were all very well-behaved and relaxed.

"We were quite surprised as even some of our more nervous dogs were happy and playing."

Once at a safe location, the staff began contacting owners to let them know the animals were away from the coast and in good hands.

Paradise Pets and owners on their phones contacting other mums and dads after evacuating. Photo / Supplied

Their preparations included having toys and food, and a grooming trailer that had been towed so the haircuts and blow-dries could be finished.

For the rest, it was time for a picnic.

The boutique doggy daycare catering to Coromandel pet owners has a motto that they are "for kids with paws", and Andrea says owners were "super grateful".

"These are people's babies that we're looking after. I know how I would feel if my dog was somewhere, it's not even a question, leaving a dog behind."

Andrea Towgood of Paradise Pets taking care of a pooch inland after the tsunami alert. Photo / Supplied

She says the staff were relieved there was no tsunami and are already meeting to review how they can improve on their evacuation procedure.

"I didn't think it was bad that they evacuated and nothing happened, it's a reminder for everyone that we're not as prepared as we probably should be," Andrea says.