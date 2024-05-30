Scene of the crash at the roundabout of SH29A and Welcome Bay Rd, Hairini. Video / Alex Cairns

A truck has rolled and vehicles have been damaged on State Highway 29A this morning.

A police spokesperson said a truck was on its side at the roundabout of SH29A and Welcome Bay Rd, Hairini, about 8.40am.

”There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Image 1 of 6 : Scene of the crash at the roundabout of SH29A and Welcome Bay Rd, Hairini. Photo / Alex Cairns

”Multiple cars have reportedly been damaged. The road is blocked, and diversions are in place,” the spokesperson said.

NZ Transport Agency said the crash was blocking access to the roundabout.

“Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of the matter.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three trucks from Greerton and Tauranga were sent to help police at the scene.

No people were trapped, he said.

- SunLive