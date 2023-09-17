Truck causing significant congestion on Hewletts Rd

A truck is causing significant congestion on Hewletts Rd.

A Tauranga Transport Operations Centre advisory said the truck was blocking the Totora St entrance outside BP.

“This is causing significant congestion on Hewletts Rd back towards the Harbour Bridge,” he said.

Google Maps live traffic shows congestion is high in the area.

A police spokeswoman said it seemed to be some sort of protest or march.

“It’s unclear at the moment what it relates to,” she said.

A protestor, however, told the Bay of Plenty Times the truck was not linked to their action.

