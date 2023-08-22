The truck breakdown is causing major delays. Photo / NZME

An eastbound lane on Hewletts Rd has reopened after a truck breakdown in Mount Maunganui caused “significant” delays.

The Tauranga City Council said the truck has been moved off the road and both lanes are open again.

The council had advised that a truck broke down on State Highway 2 Hewletts Rd between the Tauranga bridge marina and Tasman Quay.

One eastbound lane was blocked for a time which caused “significant delays” to traffic heading towards Mount Maunganui, the council said.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency had advised drivers to pass the truck on the flyover with care.



