Triumphant victory at surf carnival

By Stuart Whitaker
SunLive·
2 mins to read

Pippi Adams in action at the carnival. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media

Pukehina Surf Rescue celebrated a triumphant victory at the annual Harris Cup Carnival earlier this month.

After a 12-year absence, the trophy, named after Selwyn Harris, who established the surf lifesaving base at Pukehina, was brought back to its home beach.

The event was hosted at Pukehina Surf Rescue’s newly constructed clubhouse and brought together junior surf lifesavers from across the Eastern Bay of Plenty for a day of friendly competition and skill development.

The carnival saw 259 competitors including 82 from Pukehina, aged between 5 and 14 years old representing Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Maketū and Waihī Surf Life Saving clubs.

The various beach and water activities showcased their skills and determination.

Pukehina Surf Rescue chairman Andrew McDowell expressed his pride in the club’s achievement.

“Reclaiming the Harris Cup after 12 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our young lifesavers,” he said.

“This carnival is a fantastic opportunity for our members to experience competition in a supportive environment, and it’s wonderful to see how their skills and confidence have developed throughout the season.”

Beau Graham. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media
The Harris Cup Carnival has a rich history in the region and this was the 16th year it has been held.

It has become a key event in the junior surf calendar, fostering camaraderie and skill development among the next generation of lifesavers.

The success of the event was thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteers, officials, and helpers, as well as the enthusiastic support from the local community, said McDowell.

“Their cheers and encouragement spurred the competitors to give their all throughout the day.”

The Pukehina Beach club is now looking forward to defending its title at future carnivals.

The club continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting water safety in the community, with the new clubhouse serving as a symbol of their ongoing development and dedication to surf lifesaving.

Bella Abraham. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media
