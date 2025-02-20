Triumphant victory at surf carnival

Pukehina Surf Rescue celebrated a triumphant victory at the annual Harris Cup Carnival earlier this month.
After a 12-year absence, the trophy, named after Selwyn Harris, who established the surf lifesaving base at Pukehina, was brought back to its home beach.
The event was hosted at Pukehina Surf Rescue’s newly constructed clubhouse and brought together junior surf lifesavers from across the Eastern Bay of Plenty for a day of friendly competition and skill development.
The carnival saw 259 competitors including 82 from Pukehina, aged between 5 and 14 years old representing Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Maketū and Waihī Surf Life Saving clubs.
The various beach and water activities showcased their skills and determination.