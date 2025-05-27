The couple first settled on Herald Island in Auckland, later relocating to Hamilton and finally Mount Maunganui, where they’ve lived for 27 years.

Cecil passed away in 2015, aged 90, leaving behind his mobility scooter.

“His health had declined, and I started using his scooter,” Gough said. “Eventually, I just took it over.”

After an incident in which she was knocked off the scooter, Gough had to downsize her scooter.

“I got a smaller one—not quite as fast,” she said.

Reflecting on her motorcycling days, she described the freedom it offered. “It was freedom,” she said simply.

Asked about the secret to her longevity, Gough credits her “calm nature”.

To mark her centenary, she received a congratulatory letter from King Charles.

It wasn’t her first royal recognition – she also received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II for her 65th wedding anniversary.

“It’s rather nice to have both King and Queen,” she remarked.

In her younger years, Gough and her husband were keen ten-pin bowlers. “I’d be disappointed if I didn’t get a strike,” she said. “But you have good days and bad days.”

These days, Gough keeps mentally sharp by meeting monthly with a group of friends from the Wesley Methodist Church – friendships that date back to 2006.

Her close friend Liz Dooley said the Goughs’ warmth made maintaining their friendship easy.

“What else can you expect?” she said.

Dooley added that friendships become even more precious with age.

“People tend to forget about you. But your old friends always seem to give you a ring.”