He teamed up with production company Screentime to develop a true-crime television series which became Police Ten 7, fronting it from 2002 to 2014.
The programme helped solve crime and shone a light on the everyday work of police – and Bell attained “national treasure” status with his colourful descriptions of the “gutless goons”, “ratbags” and “mongrels” making life a misery for others.
He was a bit of a legend, Commissioner Richard Chambers said as news of Graham’s death broke on Wednesday.
“When I was a young police officer and a fresh detective, Graham Bell was someone I certainly looked up to in terms of his passion for policing but also his drive to hold some of our worst offenders to account,” Chambers said.
“He was a bit of a legend when it comes to policing in New Zealand and a real personality as well.”
Bay of Plenty’s District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson, also paid tribute: “He was a dedicated investigator who cared greatly about the teams he led. He also had a huge affinity for taking care of victims of serious crime.”
The investigations Graham oversaw included 19 murder cases. To name a few: the 1998 murder of Beverly Bouma in Reporoa; Operation Creed, the murder of Joanne van Duyvenbooden in 1999; and Operation Point, the murder of Noel McKenzie in 2001.
Bell’s work on these and his many other cases was recognised at the highest level in 2001 with the award of the Queen’s Service Medal for his services to investigations and the New Zealand Police.
“He was larger than life and related well to people,” said the Bay of Plenty district crime manager, Detective Inspector Lew Warner, who worked with Bell when he held the same role.
“He was probably ahead of his time in using the media for serious crime.
“He was very charismatic, and his use of the English language to describe villains was second to none. He was very loyal to his staff and their welfare was important to him. He had a real presence and was a larger-than-life character.”
Warner said Bell’s personality and old-school style of policing worked well. “He could just relate to people so well.”