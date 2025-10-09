Advertisement
Tributes salute Graham Bell, the voice of Police Ten 7 and victims’ champion

SunLive
4 mins to read

Graham Bell hosted Police Ten 7 for 13 years. Photo / Police Ten One Magazine

A passionate investigator, a champion for victims, and the man who expanded New Zealand’s vocabulary of crime and criminals – former Detective Inspector Graham Bell, QSM, was a legend.

Bell died in Hospice Waikato on Tuesday aged 78, after a battle with cancer, fought with characteristic

