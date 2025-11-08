Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Traffic ‘really jammed’ south of Katikati, SH2

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
Quick Read

Traffic is moving slowly between Tauranga and Katikati on State Highway 2 today due to tree works and drainage maintenance, with Stop/Go operations in place from 7am to 7pm.

Traffic is moving slowly between Tauranga and Katikati on State Highway 2 today due to tree works and drainage maintenance, with Stop/Go operations in place from 7am to 7pm.

Motorists are experiencing long delays between Tauranga and Katikati today due to maintenance work on State Highway 2.

A caller to SunLive reported a delay of 30 minutes around 11am while travelling north on SH2 towards Katikati.

“It’s the worst. It’s just not moving,” the SunLive reader said.

“It’s both

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save