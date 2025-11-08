Traffic ‘really jammed’ south of Katikati, SH2

Traffic is moving slowly between Tauranga and Katikati on State Highway 2 today due to tree works and drainage maintenance, with Stop/Go operations in place from 7am to 7pm.

Motorists are experiencing long delays between Tauranga and Katikati today due to maintenance work on State Highway 2.

A caller to SunLive reported a delay of 30 minutes around 11am while travelling north on SH2 towards Katikati.

“It’s the worst. It’s just not moving,” the SunLive reader said.

“It’s both ways, stopped still. It’s literally been half an hour and I’m going north, just waiting in the queue.

“I’ve been sitting here 30 minutes, and there must be a massive tail behind me. They’ve just started moving now, but they didn’t let anyone through whatsoever for 30 minutes. It’s really jammed for miles behind me.”