Traffic is backed up following a cash on SH29A, near Maungatapu.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

13 May, 2025 09:29 PM 2 mins to read

Traffic is backed up following a cash on SH29A, near Maungatapu.

Traffic delays are being reported on two state highways in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services are dealing with a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A and a truck broke down on SH2.

A SunLive reader emailed to say the crash was on SH29A, between Maungatapu Bridge and Maungatapu near the Taipari St off-ramp.

“There was broken glass debris strewn across the road with one vehicle’s front bonnet smashed in.

“One ambulance and two police cars at the scene.