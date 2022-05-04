Emearie Warren at the very start of Katikati Cricket Club's white picket fence. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati Cricket Club is working towards making their new cricket oval more picturesque.

Cricket fans will be bowled over at the new-look Katikati Cricket Club's traditional white picket fencing.

Plans for the white picket fencing, like traditional cricket grounds, have started with the first section as an example. Club captain Ben Warren says the club is planning to surround the oval.

''The grounds have received wonderful reviews for its outfield and is quickly gathering a reputation as one of the best surfaces in the Bay,'' he says. ''The improvements will be a gradual step towards ensuring the ground and club stand out as a prominent sports oval in the district.''

The club is inviting members, local businesses and the community to support the project by donating or sponsoring sections of fence.

The cost per 4m section is $250. A small name plaque on the sections — including business sponsors — is on offer to recognise contributions.

Katikati Cricket juniors are learning to build the picket fences and are taking an active role in improvements.

"This is just another one of many great community projects the Katikati community is involved,'' Ben says.

A recent community grant will also allow beautification of the area with trees and two memorial public seats.

After the season's exciting growth in membership and team numbers, the outlook is positive, Ben says.

The New Zealand Inter Provincial Tournament for over 50s will have games played on the oval in December where players are selected to represent New Zealand at the over 50s world cup.

Katikati Cricket was established in 1878 is working towards its 150th anniversary in 2028.

Email katikaticricket@gmail.com or phone 027 232 0099.