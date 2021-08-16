Tourism Bay of Plenty gets $1 million slice of funding from Tourism Communities Plan

Tauranga will get $1 million from a new round of tourism funding. Photo / File

Tourism Bay of Plenty will get $1 million from a new round of investment to promote and coordinate regional tourism.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash confirmed the allocation of funds to 31 Regional Tourism Organisations, (RTOs) from $26m earmarked in the Tourism Communities Plan announced in May.

Rotorua Economic Development will receive the highest amount given to an organisation, equal to Auckland Unlimited, WellingtonNZ, ChristchurchNZ, and Destination Queenstown.

Destination Taupō and Western Bay of Plenty Tourism and Visitors Trust will receive $1m while Visit Ruapehu will get $700,000.

Nash said the new round of funding for RTOs for the coming year would support local jobs and businesses and keep up the momentum of economic recovery.

The RTOs worked alongside industry reps, community groups, iwi, councils and others on destination management plans for how they proposed to work together.

"This is a significant investment," Nash said.

"It allows the RTOs to enhance destination management plans, build industry skills and capability, develop new products and ideas to attract visitors, promote sustainable tourism, and roll out marketing.

"Whether the RTOs are in smaller population centres like Clutha or Hurunui, or large urban areas like Auckland or Rotorua, they are also working to strengthen the foundations of their visitor economies for when international visitors return."

To be eligible for investment, RTOs need a commitment of funding from local government, among other criteria.

The funding is allocated according to the size of the RTO and ranged from $400,000 to $1.5m in grants from the Tourism Communities: Support, Recovery and Reset Plan.

In addition to the funding, the umbrella body Regional Tourism New Zealand will receive $200,000 to provide support and help build capability within RTOs across New Zealand.