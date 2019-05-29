Drake reacts to play from court side during the game against the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals. Photo / Getty Images

If you're not hype for your team like Drake is for the Toronto Raptors, are you even a fan?

Could the Canadian rapper be the biggest celebrity fanboy to exist today?

I have no doubt in my mind that he is just that.

The object of the hip-hop superstar's affection is the team of people who make up the Toronto Raptors - and like any good hype-man, Drake is bold and fearless when it comes to showing his appreciation to the world.

He's energetic, he's enthusiastic, sometimes slightly aggressive, and always entertaining - and there is no doubt where his loyalties lie.

Canadian rapper, Drake, reacts during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 21. Photo / Getty Images

Let's be honest though, he's known to openly share his emotions through his music, so can we expect anything less as a fan?

He's a performer and he's putting on a show. But does he need reminding that he's not the main act?

Finals @Drake is about to be on another level... 😂 pic.twitter.com/kZJ77mbf26 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2019

During the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals between the Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks, Drake was a constant fixture, and he was more hype for the players and staff than anyone else.

His precious team managed to take out the Eastern Conference, defeating Milwaukee 100-94 in game six and it's no surprise the Raptors' resident fanboy was ecstatically there to hype the squad.

The Raptors will now play California's Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, starting tomorrow (NZT). They're scheduled for seven games but depending on how the finals play out, the champions could be decided in four. No matter the location, I'm sure we'll see the Toronto-supporting rapper arriving on his private jet - a legit jet FYI, like a custom 767-300F Boeing that can seat hundreds of passengers legit type of private jet.

We're also sure to see him sitting courtside (probably jumping around a lot and screaming like the fanboy he is) in the best seats in the house at every game and possibly even handing out massages to coach Nick Nurse ... again. Controversial moment of the Eastern Conference finals for sure.

I enjoy seeing celebrities transform into fangirls and fanboys - so I don't hate seeing Drake be that for the Raptors.

You only have to stalk Drake's Instagram page to see his love for the Raptors and their #2 Kawhi Leonard.

But I do have an issue with Drake taking the attention away from the actual stars of this NBA 'show'. He needs to be reminded who he is in this show - and that's the support act, not the headliner.

Drake has drawn plenty of attention for his courtside antics in recent days - and I doubt his antics will become extinct come finals playoffs. But, he should really put a lid on his Worst Behaviour and stop fighting for main act status ... or he may see his team's rivals go Back to Back once again.

No matter what the outcome for the Raptors in the finals though, there is sure to be a post celebration considering it's their first time here. Maybe Drake will host a massive end of season party in the sky on Air Drake once the champs are revealed ... unless of course the Raptors want to enjoy the limelight without having to fight for it