Tornados and thunderstorms: Severe weather watch issued for Bay of Plenty

Thunderstorms could become severe in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua. Photo / NZME

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Bay of Plenty today.

The watch applied to the Bay area including Rotorua and Taupo, plus Waikato, Waitomo, Taumaranui, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatu, Tararua, Kapiti-Horowhenua, and the Wairarapa.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop around midday and some of these may become severe from early afternoon until this evening, bringing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40mm per hour.

There was also a low chance of a small tornado forming, MetService said.

The thunderstorms were expected to ease this evening.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

MetService noted that a severe thunderstorm watch meant conditions were favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible severe thunderstorm warnings.