Awakeri resident Mark told the Bay of Plenty Times that iron from one neighbour’s roof had blown 250-300m down on to his property, and another neighbour’s garage roof blew off.
He said the storm front blew through quickly about 3pm.
“It was raining hard and then the wind picked up, and there was a loud noise.“
He looked out a window and saw foliage blowing around in the opposite direction to the main wind gusts.
“It blew through quickly then there was hail and rain.”
His wife Leanne said their home had minor damage but still had its roof.
“It was pretty wild. It was loud and then suddenly, it was over.”
Police are also attending, after being notified about 3.05pm, a spokesperson said.
Residents in the wider Awakeri area have reported rain, hail and lots of wind.
