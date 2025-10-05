Fire crews from Edgecumbe and Whakatāne responded to the tornado at Awakeri on State Highway 30. File photo / Bevan Conley

A sudden tornado has ripped through the small Bay of Plenty community of Awakeri this afternoon, tearing roofs from homes and damaging several properties along State Highway 30.

Emergency services were called to the area just before 3pm.

“At 2.45pm we received a call advising that a tornado damaged several properties on SH30, Awakeri,” Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications shift manager Paul Radden said.

“We have responded with four crews from Edgecumbe and Whakatāne.

“There have been several properties damaged by the tornado. There have also been roofs lifted off houses.”