Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tornado rips through Awakeri properties on SH30

&
SunLive·
2 mins to read

Fire crews from Edgecumbe and Whakatāne responded to the tornado at Awakeri on State Highway 30. File photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews from Edgecumbe and Whakatāne responded to the tornado at Awakeri on State Highway 30. File photo / Bevan Conley

A sudden tornado has ripped through the small Bay of Plenty community of Awakeri this afternoon, tearing roofs from homes and damaging several properties along State Highway 30.

Emergency services were called to the area just before 3pm.

“At 2.45pm we received a call advising that a tornado damaged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save