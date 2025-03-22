The open divisions have prize money for the first three placings, while the U13 divisions will receive merchandise prizes, with sponsorship from Sequal Lumber, Cariuma, Red Bull and local skate shop The Good Room.

Mount Maunganui siblings George and Emma Manville, aged 9 and 11, are excited to participate after a couple of years of skateboarding, their mum Charlotte said.

“They have improved greatly since the new Mount Maunganui Destination Skate Park opened and have been getting coaching with Shaun Boucher of Mana Skateboarding,” she said.

“While they’ve both been in local vert jams, they entered their first competition only a few weeks ago at the Mangawhai Bowl Jam.”

Emma Manville, 11, at Destination Skatepark at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Brydie Thompson.

Bodhi Cavell, a 16-year-old local skateboarder, has entered both park and vert competitions.

Skateboarding New Zealand chairperson Sonia Griffin said Bodhi had a huge passion for skateboarding and has had steady progression in both vert and park.

“He’s excited to compete in the park division, having previously only competed in vert; this is due to having a flow park in his neighbourhood.”

Bodhi Cavell, 16, at Destination Skatepark at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Brydie Thompson.

Cavell, who lives in the Lower Kaimai range, developed his skills at the Kaimai School skatepark during his primary school years there.

“My dad, Simon Cavell, also skates and takes me to skate the vert ramp and sometimes the flow bowl a couple of times per week,” Cavell said.

Griffin said there had been a “huge uptick” in skateboarding participation since the development of the Destination Skatepark in Mount Maunganui.

A Tauranga City Council spokesperson said the council was proud to support the Skateboard Nationals alongside the competition’s other major sponsor, TECT.

“Hosting national events brings positive economic benefits to Tauranga and contributes to a vibrant, active, and exciting city. This event aligns with our commitment to promoting an active lifestyle, providing opportunities for our community to engage in and be inspired by sport.”

The spokesperson said national skateboarding competitions helped nurture emerging talent in New Zealand by providing pathways to higher-level competition, particularly with skateboarding’s inclusion in the Olympics.

“Tauranga’s investment in skate facilities means local skaters can train and compete on their home turf.”

George Manville, 9, Bodhi Cavell, 16, and Emma Manville, 11, at Destination Skatepark at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Brydie Thompson.

The Mount Maunganui Destination Skatepark, located at the corner of Hull Rd and Maunganui Rd, was funded by the Tauranga City Council with community grants from TECT, NZCT, the Lottery Community Facilities Fund, Grassroots Trust, The Lion Foundation, and Project Tauranga.

The Blake Park vert ramp, one of the largest in the country, adds to Tauranga’s appeal as a prime skateboarding destination. On Friday afternoon, spectators can relax on the grass at Blake Park’s vert ramp while watching the action.

“The nationals is an exciting opportunity to unite the skateboarding community, and I’m stoked that it will be hosted locally at Mount Maunganui this year,” Cavell said.

Destination Skatepark at Mount Maunganui will be partially closed on March 27 and March 31 for competition setup. Public use of the skatepark will be closed during the competition, between 6am and 9pm on March 28 and March 29. March 30 has been reserved as a potential rain date if required.

Spectator spots at Destination Skatepark will be in high demand, particularly on Saturday, and spectators were advised to check the event schedule for timing details.

“If you’re a local heading to the Skateboard Nationals, think about taking the bus, skating, walking, biking, or sharing a ride,” the council spokesperson said.

Parking is available at the Blake Park carpark, with mobility spaces outside Mount Sports Centre. An additional overflow parking lot will be available opposite the Hull Rd and Newton St intersection if required.