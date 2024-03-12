Pongakawa School Blue won the year 7-8 competition.

The competition was as hot as the weather as teams strived to be Top School champions at Paeangaroa School on Sunday.

The Trevelyan’s Top School 2024 was being held for the 26th time with 22 teams from schools in Te Puke and Pāpāmoa.

And it was the host school’s Red team that prevailed in the year 5 and 6 competition, with Pongakawa Blue taking out the year 7-8 title.

Paengaroa School Red won the year 5-6 competition.

Giving plenty of encouragement, the cheerleader competition attracted 10 teams, with Paengaroa being judged the best in the year 5-6 age group, and Otorrakau winning the year 7-8 contest.

Paengaroa School principal Bruce Lendrem says the school’s parents, pupils, staff and community members wish to thank all schools, their families and friends for the wonderful support of the annual event.

“It was a fantastic day, enjoyed by all. A magnificent crowd of over 1100 supporters and competitors spent the whole day in the sun,” he says.

Ōtamarākau School's cheerleaders.

“Our sponsors were amazing this year, resulting in a fantastic day for all.”

The fair play award was won by Golden Sands School and Maketū Volunteer Fire Brigade helped out with the horizontal bungee game.

Paengaroa school’s cheerleaders.

Results

Oliver Horticulture Services and Te Puke Gym Sports cheerleading.

Year 5-6: 1st Paengaroa School, 2nd Te Ranga, 3rd Te Puke Primary, 4th Suzanne Aubert Catholic School, 5th Golden Sands, 6th Tahatai Coast School, 7th Fairhaven.

Yearr 7-8: 1st Otamarakau School, 2nd Te Puke Intermediate, 3rd Pongakawa School.

Games results:

Year 5-6: 1st Paengaroa School Red Team, 2nd Te Puke Primary, 3rd Pongakawa White, 4th Tahatai Coast School Team 1, 5th Pongakawa Black, 6th Fairhaven School, 7th Paengaroa School White team, 8th Golden Sands, 9th Te Ranga School, 10th Te Akau Ki Papamoa Team 1, 11th Papamoa Primary School, 12th= Suzanne Aubert Catholic School, 12th= Tahatai Coast School Team 2, 14th Otamarakau School, 15th Te Akau Ki Papamoa Team 2, 16th Maketu Composite Team, 17th Suzanne Aubert Catholic School Team 2

Year 7-8: 1st Pongakawa Blue 1, 2nd Te Puke Intermediate School, 3rd Pongakawa Green, 4th Otamarakau School, 5th Te Ranga School.



