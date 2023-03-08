Top-ranked Kiwi wingfoiler flying high

Jeremiah McDonald.

The top-ranked Kiwi entrant on the GWA Wingfoil World Tour is one of Katikati’s own.

Jeremiah McDonald, 21, is competing on the world wingfoil stage this week in Mount Maunganui and is one of several Kiwis in the mix. Jeremiah is competing in the open men’s event.

He made a big splash on the international wingfoiling scene last year with outstanding results from his first event in France, which qualified him for the GWA world tour.

Water sports are in the blood — ingrained by his father.

His first water sport was rowing a dinghy around Tanner Point by himself when he was 4 or 5, before graduating to sailing, boogie boarding, competing in high school rowing, then kite surfing, which led to wing foiling.

Jeremiah describes wingfoiling as a cross between kite surfing and wind surfing.

“The power you get from the wind and the way you capture that power is from a handheld wing — it’s quite free, and it’s easier than kite and wind surfing as the sail is not attached. It’s more enjoyable for people to learn, and not so dangerous.”

Jeremiah says foiling could be describes as like having an underwater propeller that lifts you out of the water.

“It’s really peaceful. You feel very connected to the swell and the feeling. It’s totally quiet; there’s no banging of the board because it doesn’t touch the water. You’re just floating above the water, and it’s like riding a magic carpet.”

He says it’s a young sport that is still evolving, and styles are improving all the time.

Jeremiah qualified to compete in the GWA Wingfoil World Tour freestyle event by being in the top five of the qualifying series last year. At that stage, he was racing with the top 30 in the world, despite having broken his foot twice that year.

He comes home to Katikati for half of the year, working at his glamping business and teaching people to wingfoil.

The rest of the year is spent travelling the world, competing.

When the Katikati Advertiser spoke to Jeremiah on Monday night, there was no racing due to a lack of wind. The day was filled with alternative activities, including a tow-in surf foil competition where the top riders participated. Jeremiah competed in the seedling round for freestyle and was, at the time, ranked in 14th place.

When the competition finishes tomorrow afternoon, Jeremiah will fly to Saudi Arabia the next day for his next wingfoil competition.

Jeremiah McDonald in action.

Wingfoil World Tour hits Mount Maunganui

Mount Maunganui is home to New Zealand’s first Wingfoil World Tour event, which finishes tomorrow.

This is the first time the sport has played out on New Zealand shores.

The best wingfoil athletes from around the world are here — from about 15 different countries, with approximately 13 New Zealand athletes.

A few Kiwis competing are Auckland’s Hugo Wigglesworth and Aimee Bright, daughter of Olympian Barbara Kendall.

Global competitors were welcomed at Whareroa Marae on Friday night with a special opening ceremony to mark the start of the competition.

The world tour runs until Friday, March 10 at Mount Maunganui’s main beach.