Bay residents are being advised to stay out of the waters after a massive volcano eruption in Tonga and big swells from Cyclone Cody.

Mauao base track and Moturiki Leisure Island have reopened after closing yesterday due to rough seas.

Tauranga City Council said it would reassess the reopening an hour before high tide tonight at 8pm.

"If anything changes, signs and barriers will be in place again. We ask that the public respect the signs and barriers that are in place, as these are there for their own safety," the council said.

Advice today from lifeguards was to stay out of the water as the massive undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga and Cyclone Cody were causing strong and unpredictable surges along the Bay of Plenty coastline, with local lifeguards on "high alert".

Moturiki (Leisure) Island and Mount Maunganui's main beach, pictured here on Sunday morning, have been closed to the public due to rough seas. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Yesterday, Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service chairman Jamie Troughton said waves at the main beach had reached 4m and "closed" signs had been put up at the beach.

Troughton said that while the swell was expected to drop "pretty quickly", there was still going to be a lot of water moving. The local lifeguard service was on high alert and people were warned to stay out of the water.