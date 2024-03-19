Sarah Newton Gardner graduated from Toi Ohomai at a ceremony at Tauranga’s Holy Trinity Church today. Photo / Supplied

Recent graduate Sarah Newton Gardner plans to continue her learning journey after officially graduating from Toi Ohomai today.

The 21-year-old obtained a Diploma in Legal Executive Studies during a ceremony at Tauranga’s Holy Trinity Church.

She was among more than 2000 students who have or will be graduating from Toi Ohomai around the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato rohe.

Gardner is already working as a registered legal executive at Waihi-based law firm Barden and Co,

“I always knew I wanted to get into law, but I wasn’t sure what path to take. I decided to enrol in the diploma and haven’t looked back,” Gardner said.

“I’m loving it. Everyone is really helpful and I’m continuously putting the skills I learnt into practice.” It’s also great being able to learn from fantastic practitioners.

“My tutors were also a big help in preparing me for the workforce.”

The ceremony’s guest speaker also served as inspiration for Gardner.

Legal executive and conveyancing practitioner, Rachel Sandford, a Toi Ohomai alumni, told the graduates about her journey from a legal executive to gaining her conveyancing diploma. She was now undertaking a law degreewhile working full-time and raising children.

“It was a highlight to hear from Rachel. She reinforced that life can be tough, but we are tougher. Everyone has been through their own challenges and it’s great to see them succeed.”

Gardner said she was looking at pursuing a law degree in the future.

“It’s always good to plan ahead and have an idea of what you want to achieve. I think it is important to continue to learn and upskill.”

Today’s ceremony saw graduates from the Institute’s Business Design and Service Industries faculty receive their parchments. It was the first of two ceremonies being held.

