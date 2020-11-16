Toi Ohomai defunds Rotorua's Student Pulse association after 40 years

Virgil Iraia is disappointed in the decision to defund Student Pulse. Photo / File

Toi Ohomai

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop

Toi Ohomai's decision to defund Rotorua-based association Student Pulse has been slammed by a former president, who describes the move as being part of a "Tauranga takeover".

But the institute says the not-for-profit charitable organisation has not acted as a student association for "several years" and is confident its defunding will "not impact on student voice, or the support students receive".

Student Pulse, previously titled Waiariki Student Association, has operated as an independent student association for more than 40 years.

When the time came for Student Pulse to renew its contract for 2021, it was declined and the association will cease operation at the end of this month.

Current Student Pulse manager Emire Khan-Malak said the institute cited a lack of international student enrolments for the decision.

It had not been an easy thing to come to terms with the decision, she said.

"We supported students across all of Toi Ohomai's campuses but at the Mokoia campus [in Rotorua], we have operated since the 1980s.

"I just pray the students will continue to be supported. They are vital to the institute and need somewhere where they can go for help."

Khan-Malak said 2020 had been a challenging year for the association but it had managed to continue operating.

"My heart and soul has gone into this association. I love all the students and staff. I've heard from a lot of students that if we weren't here, they wouldn't have made it through their studies so I think it will be a big loss for the institute.

"International students, in particular, have relied on Student Pulse and we have been able to support them both academically and personally. Many of these people come to New Zealand without their family so we become their family."

Virgil Iraia, who was the 2016 Waiariki Student Association president, said he was upset the situation had reached this point.

He said he understood 2020 had been a tough year and there had been financial strain but "if student associations continue to operate at other institutes around the country, why can't it work here?"

"Covid-19 may have played a role but this is something that I believe has been on the cards since the merger."

He said in his view, it was part of a " Tauranga takeover".

"After 43 years of having an independent student voice and advocacy, the association is gone just like that."

Toi Ohomai head of student support Dr Logan Bannister said in a written statement the institute appreciated the importance of student advocacy and student voice. This was enabled by a range of various mechanisms such as focus groups, surveys, online portals and student apps and was complemented by its Class Rep system.

Bannister said Toi Ohomai was committed to ensuring all students, at all campuses, felt supported and included, "which is why we also offer a full scope of pastoral care services".

"Student Pulse was contracted to deliver a small part of our student support provision. This contract was for value-add activities for students, such as driver education and water safety.

"Student Pulse predominantly dealt with our International student body and was only based at our Mokoia campus. This was creating an inequity for our student population and Toi Ohomai is committed to supporting all students, no matter location or delivery mode.

"For several years now Student Pulse has not operated as a student association and has been operating at Toi Ohomai as a contractor."

Bannister said non-renewal of Student Pulse's contract would not impact on student voice or the support students receive.

Engagement facilitators and student experience staff would use the space so students would able to access support.

Student Support Services also offered wrap-around services.

"Students can access this pastoral care at any campus and for a variety of needs, not just those related to their study. We remain a whānau-centric organisation, which is inclusive of all students and staff."

International student Yasangi Palliyaguruge Jayasekara said Student Pulse had been a place of comfort and security since she enrolled at the polytechnic in February.

She said Khan-Malak had been like a mother to her and many others.

"Student Pulse was not just about studies and without it, I think a lot of us international students will be feeling lost. It's an invaluable service and one that has made my move to another country much easier."

However, there is a glimmer of hope for the reinstatement of the association.

Isabella Lenihan-Ikin, the national president of the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, said the organisation was engaging in talks with Toi Ohomai and Te Pūkenga to have the decision reversed.

She said she the union had engaged in talks with other educational institutes earlier this year to have their student associations reinstated, which had been successful.

"We are hopeful the same thing could happen at Toi Ohomai."