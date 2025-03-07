Timeless Summer Tour artists Boy George (far left), Little River Band, Bonnie Tyler (second right) and Starship had been set to perform in New Zealand, including Tauranga on January 17. Photo / Supplied
The Timeless Summer Tour has been cancelled and put into liquidation three months after being postponed.
A Rotorua ticketholder feeling “ripped off” after trying for weeks to get her $632 refunded says she’s “gutted” and even less confident of getting her “hard-earned money” back.
The tour had the same promoter as the cancelled Juicy Fest New Zealand music festival series.
Three companies linked to the events have been put into voluntary liquidation: Juicy Festival Ltd, Timeless Events New Zealand and Timeless Events Australia Ltd.
The Timeless Summer Tour was to feature 80s stars Boy George, Bonnie Tyler and Starship and visit Tauranga, Christchurch, Napier, New Plymouth and Auckland.
It was postponed on December 20 with plans to reschedule for later this year.
An email sent to ticketholders on Friday said the Timeless tour was now cancelled “due to matters outside our control”.
“We have found ourselves in this gut-wrenching position after losing three of our sites on the New Zealand tour. We were sharing the infrastructure at three sites with Juicy Fest New Zealand, but when that event was cancelled it was no longer viable to run these shows.”
Commerce Commission general manager of competition, fair trading and credit Vanessa Horne said earlier this week that as of March 3, it had received 296 complaints about Juicy Fest and 67 about the Timeless Summer Tour.
The commission’s investigation was currently about the Juicy Fest cancellation and refund delays but could be extended to include Timeless Summer Tour issues if necessary, she said.
Horne encouraged consumers having trouble getting a refund to reach out to other organisations that may be able to assist, including their bank if they used a credit card to buy tickets, the Citizens Advice Bureau or Disputes Tribunal.
“If a consumer thinks that a business is breaching the Fair Trading Act or other laws we enforce, please let us know using the ‘report a concern’ on our website.”
Consumer NZ’s advice
A Consumer New Zealand spokesperson said earlier this week that ticketholders were entitled to refunds within a reasonable period.
“In our opinion, two to three weeks is more than enough time for refunds to be processed. No one should have to wait months to get their money back.”
Consumer recommended ticketholders report delays to the Commerce Commission. They could also lodge a Dispute Tribunal claim but it would cost $59 and “may take some time to get a hearing date”.
