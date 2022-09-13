After being postponed in 2021, EPIC Te Puke's Chrismas Float Parade will be back this year.

September means Te Puke's Christmas celebrations are not all that far away.

After its postponement last year, the parade is back - and so is Te Puke Christmas Town which this year will be a house lights display contest.

Organised as a replacement for the cancelled Christmas Float Parade, last year's EPIC Te Puke's Christmas Town was a way of getting in the Christmas spirit within the confines of Covid-19 restrictions with business, the education sector and voluntary organisations as well as individuals encouraged to decorate for the festive season.

The overall winner was Te Puke Primary School.

The Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade is scheduled for December 3.

EPIC TE Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says it's time for those intending to take part to get their thinking caps on and come up with ways of portraying the theme - For the love of vehicles.

"We hope to see many vehicles from vintage, work vehicles such as tractors, bikes, scooters, dump trucks, unicycles, boats, caravans … bring them down for the parade, alongside our float entries," she says.

"We also invite individuals to light up their whare for Christmas in our new Mitre 10 Te Puke Christmas lights contest. All judging (parade and lights) will be completed on the day of the parade. Individual house entries will be submitted with photos or videos."

There are various sponsors for the different parade categories, with AFFCO Rangiuru sponsoring the Community Organisations Category. The Education Category is sponsored by Towbar Guy, the Business and Commercial section by Zespri International with the Supreme Theme Prize by DMS Progrowers.

The supreme winners will be presented with the Te Puke Jewellers cup.

"We once again thank our parade naming sponsor Seeka and our organisation contributors Western Bay of Plenty District Council and TECT."

Entries for the parade can this year be submitted through the Te Puke Online website.

There is a fee to be part of the parade, but this is waived for EPIC Te Puke members.

The rain date for the parade is December 10.