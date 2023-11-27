A roadworker in the Bay of Plenty has a bit of fun, performing a wero (customary challenge) to waiting traffic.

A roadworker in the Bay of Plenty has a bit of fun, performing a wero (customary challenge) to waiting traffic.

An example of Māori tradition and modern traffic management melding together has again gone viral with a video emerging from the Bay of Plenty.

The footage uploaded to the video-sharing platform TikTok shows a roadworker approaching a waiting logging truck and performing a traditional wero [customary challenge] with his stop/go sign taking the place of a taiaha.

The clip was taken on a rural Bay of Plenty road.

The 56-second video has been loved more than 65,000 times, and shared more than 1500 times with nearly 800 comments.

The performance earned rave reviews in the comment section with one saying: “If this was how all road workers were ... I wouldn’t mind sitting waiting.”

Another said: “I swear driving a truck and seeing stuff like this, it makes our day, we love it.”

Another suggested the performance deserved a beer.

A similar video was posted in April when Wairoa road worker Meihana Kotuhi posted himself performing a wero as he managed traffic in rural Hawke’s Bay.