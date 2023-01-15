Three people injured after serious crash near Whakatāne

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Photo / File

Three people have been flown to hospital following a serious crash in Manawahe, near Whakatāne on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the occupants were injured after a vehicle crashed on Braemar Rd at Manawahe shortly before 5pm.

“Three people have been flown to hospital with minor to moderate injuries,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended and extricated one person trapped inside. Firefighters also helped create a landing zone for the rescue helicopter.

Neither police or Fenz could confirm if the road was blocked.