



Takitimu Drive crash: Three injured in Tauranga on State Highway 2

Bay of Plenty Times
Emergency services responded around 2.20pm. Photo / Alex Cairns

Three people have been injured and “major congestion” is forming following a crash on State Highway 2 in Tauranga.

Police responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash around 2.20pm on Takitimu Drive near the Elizabeth St roundabout.

A police spokesman said one lane appeared to be “blocked by debris”.

A spokesman for St John told the Bay of Plenty Times two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded at 2.18pm.

One person was taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition and two people were taken to a local medical centre in a minor condition.

Tauranga Transport Operations Centre systems operator Richard Brignall warned motorists to expect “significant delays” following the crash on Takitimu Dr southbound between Chapel St and Elizabeth St.

Traffic had been reduced to a single plan and “major congestion” was forming tailing back over the Tauranga Harbour Bridge.

“Consider delaying travel or using alternate routes.”



A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews assisted with a three-car motor vehicle accident on Takitumu Drive.

No people were trapped, he said.


